Magisterial District Judge Tiffany L. Cummings, Mansfield, will begin a three-year term on the Pennsylvania Bar Association board of governors at the conclusion of the association’s May 5 House of Delegates meeting in Philadelphia.
One of 12 zone governors who serve on the PBA Board of Governors, Judge Cummings will represent Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union county lawyers.
Judge Cummings is the county coordinator of the Wills for Heroes program, a public service project of the PBA Young Lawyers Division that provides wills and other estate planning documents to first responders, military veterans and other essential personnel.
Judge Cummings previously served as a regional coordinator of the PBA Young Lawyers Division’s Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition. She also served as a coach for the Mansfield High School mock trial team.
In 2015-16, Judge Cummings completed the PBA Bar Leadership Institute program, which develops future leaders of the association.
She is a past member of the PBA Solo and Small Firm Section.
Also active in the organized bar at the local legal, Judge Cummings is a past president of the Tioga County Bar Association.
In the community, Judge Cummings has been involved in the Fine Arts Forum of Mansfield, Tioga County Homeless Initiative, Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes, and Blossburg Giving Gang. She currently is a member of the Kiwanis of Mansfield.
In January 2020, Judge Cummings began her tenure as magisterial district judge in Court 04-3-03 located in Mansfield.
Prior to her election to the court, Judge Cummings was a general practice attorney handling a variety of civil matters as well as criminal defense cases. She represented both private clients and, through county appointments, indigent clients.
In 2016, Judge Cummings became Tioga County’s assistant district attorney and shortly thereafter became the facilitator for the county’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team that handles investigations of child abuse cases and the coordination of efforts between law enforcement, prosecution, human services and others.
In 2017, Judge Cummings joined the Tioga County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, eventually becoming the board’s chair.
Judge Cummings received her undergraduate degree from Mansfield University and her Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.
Founded in 1895, the Pennsylvania Bar Association strives to promote justice, professional excellence and respect for the law; improve public understanding of the legal system; facilitate access of legal services; and serve the lawyer members of the state’s largest organized bar association.