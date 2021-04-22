Sarah Hohman, a senior in the integrated undergraduate/graduate Health Policy and Administration/Master of Public Health program, received the 2021 Jennifer S. Cwynar Community Achievement Award on April 7. Hohman is from Mainsburg.
The award, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, recognizes community achievement by a senior majoring in Health Policy and Administration who has demonstrated service and commitment to a community or an underserved population, preferably, but not exclusively, in a rural area of
The nomination, submitted by Selena Ortiz, assistant professor of health policy and administration, demography, and public policy, credits Hohman for “several qualities that have enabled her to excel as a Penn State student: curiosity, persistence, self-awareness, and empathy, each of which motivate Sarah’s dedication to her studies and to her community.” Ortiz continued, “Her extraordinary dedication to both evidences her striking ability to achieve academic excellence with integrity, build a global perspective, and create opportunities for leadership and civic engagement.”
Hohman contributes to the Penn State global community through several key leadership roles. She serves as the communications coordinator for The Lion’s Pantry, which addresses student food insecurity, and is a camp counselor and communications and logistics coordinator for Camp Kesem, a nationwide organization supporting children whose parents have or have had cancer.
Hohman also was a donor and alumni relations chair for Springfield, a Penn State student organization that supports the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon where she managed the organization’s fundraising initiatives, which raised more than $140,000 in 2019.
Hohman served as the Jennifer S. Cwynar Rural Health Undergraduate intern at PORH in the summer of 2020 and continues to work with the office on the development of the 2021-2026 Rural Health Plan for Pennsylvania.
“I look forward to using all of the experiences that Penn State has shown me to continue to grow and impact the world of rural health,” said Hohman in her statement accompanying the nomination. “I have always kept Jennifer Cwynar in my mind and heart as I carry on a small piece of the legacy and impact she had and would be deeply honored to receive this award.”
“We are so excited to present this award to Sarah Hohman and to honor the legacy of Jennifer Cwynar, who was an exceptional student and intern with our office,” said Lisa Davis, director of PORH and outreach associate professor of HPA. “This is one way in which we can encourage excellence in those who will become leaders in advocating for the health of vulnerable populations.”
The Jennifer S. Cwynar Community Achievement Award was established in memory of Jennifer S. Cwynar, a 2008 graduate of HPA and a 2008 undergraduate intern at PORH. The award is given in recognition of Cwynar’s commitment to community service, advocacy for underserved and rural populations, and focus on public health. The award is issued to a senior majoring in Health Policy and Administration who has advanced those commitments and is intended to encourage and foster personal and professional development.
PORH formed in 1991 as a joint partnership between the federal government, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Penn State. The office is one of 50 state offices of rural health in the nation funded under a program administered by the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is charged with being a source of coordination, technical assistance and networking; partnership development; and assisting in the recruitment and retention of health care providers. PORH provides expertise in the areas of rural health, agricultural health and safety, community and economic development, oral health, oral health and other issues impacting the health status of rural residents. PORH is administratively housed in HPA in the College of Health and Human Development at Penn State University Park.
To learn more about the award and the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, visit porh.psu.edu.