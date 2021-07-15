Justin Miller, son of Dale and Melanie Miller who operate Miller’s Purely Maple on Hills Creek Lake Road, Wellsboro, recently accepted a post-doctorate instructor position at Dartmouth College. Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., is one of seven American universities, along with Harvard and Yale, known as the “Ivy League.”
Miller, who graduated from Wellsboro Area High School in 2012, attended The Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University from which he graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
He then attended Notre Dame University receiving, first, his master’s degree in 2018 and, then, his PhD in mathematics in 2021.
Miller has accepted as one of the John Wesley Young Research Instructor positions in the mathematics department at the prestigious university. The position is named for a long-serving faculty member in the department and is a post-doctoral two- to three-year appointment intended for promising PhD graduates with strong interests in both research and teaching.
Miller said that he had had an early dream to receive his PhD by age 26 and was happy that he had achieved that goal. He looks forward to teaching the next generation of students at Dartmouth and pursuing his research.