Dave Donlick recently was named director of alumni and employer engagement at Commonwealth University-Mansfield. Donlick graduated from Mansfield University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in speech/communications.
Donlick started in his new role on June 5 and is located in Alumni Hall G4. He brings years of experience from the commercial insurance industry having held a variety of positions in underwriting, marketing and management. He also served on the Mansfield Alumni board and was a member of the board’s executive committee.
As the director of alumni and employer engagement, Donlick is responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni and enhancing employer connections with current students by working closely with the rest of the alumni and professional engagement team at Mansfield.
Donlick’s wife, Doreen (McElroy) Donlick, also is a 1987 graduate of Mansfield.
“It is great to be back to where it all started,” Donlick said. “I have come full circle and can honestly say, ‘once a Mountie, always a Mountie.’”