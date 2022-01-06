Mansfield University has announced its spring 2022 Admissions Visit Days and a Municipal Police Academy Open House for prospective students and their families to visit campus and to learn more about the university’s academic programs and campus life.
The Visit Day programs are an opportunity to explore campus and learn more about the benefits of a Mansfield University education. The event includes an admissions presentation, campus tour, meeting with faculty/explore your major of interest, complimentary lunch, financial aid presentation, and a meeting with current MU students. Mansfield University offers 39 academic programs across a wide variety of disciplines.
Visit Days will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, Friday, March 4, and Saturday, April 9 with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is available at mansfield.edu/visit.
The Municipal Police Academy Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 12 includes an overview of the academy requirements, financial aid information, the Criminal Justice Administration Degree Pathway program, the Emergency Response Training & Certification Association, MU Public Safety Training Institute partnership and a tour of campus.
The Mansfield University Act 120 Municipal Police Academy, certified in 1977, is a 25-week course requiring 919 hours of instruction and development of personal skills. Graduating from a certified Act 120 academy is required to become a municipal police officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. MU’s Criminal Justice Administration program includes an optional degree program pathway to also complete the Police Academy requirements within a four-year period.
The Police Academy Open House begins at 9 a.m. Registration is available at mansfield.edu/visit.
The Mansfield University Office of Admissions also hosts daily campus tours by request. Schedule a personal campus visit with an admissions representative at mansfield.edu/visit or by calling 570-662-4243.