The Loomis Gallery at Mansfield University will host an exhibition of painting and photography by Paul Bozzo ‘71 from Oct. 25 to Nov. 18.
The Loomis Gallery is located in Allen Hall on campus and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bozzo will also present workshops for current MU students on Nov. 3 and 10 from 1:30-3:50 p.m.
Bozzo graduated from then Mansfield State College in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in art education. While in college, Bozzo developed an interest in ceramics and textures and later discovered the ability to make textured paintings with joint compound and acrylic paints. The 50th anniversary of Bozzo’s iconic textured paintings was celebrated in May 2021.
After graduating from Mansfield, Bozzo began a 31-year career teaching art at Warren L. Miller Elementary School in Mansfield and also supervised art students from the university. Bozzo eventually taught a drawing class in the same room of the former Allen Hall where he took classes from professor Ernie Frombach.
Bozzo developed an interest in photography after joining the Grand Canyon Photo Club in Wellsboro in 2007. A renewed love of hiking allowed Bozzo to capture images from all over Tioga County, especially creeks, pools, cascades and waterfalls. He began layering images about 10 years ago and recently developed a way to marry his artwork with his photographs, using layers to combine the two artforms.
For more information about the Loomis Gallery and to view the virtual exhibit, visit mansfield.edu/art/gallery.cfm.