Mansfield Trunk or Treat is returning and individuals are invited to begin registered.
Trunk or Treat will be held in Smythe Park Monday, Oct. 31 at 5-7 p.m. Mansfield Trick or Treat will be from 5-7 p.m.
How it works:
- Children will go from vehicle/tent to vehicle/tent for the Trunk or Treat.
- Groups need to have a decorated vehicle/tent. Please keep in mind most children participating will be pre-school aged on up.
- Candy should be individually wrapped.
- No electrical support will be provided for your display.
- Each vehicle/tent must complete the registration below.
- Only registered vehicles/tents will be able to display in the park.
- All vehicles/tents participating should be at the park no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Enter the park through the entrance by the YMCA. A volunteer will direct you to your spot. To register, call the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce.