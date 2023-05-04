The Mansfield Chamber of Commerce recently announced the hiring of Melissa Colton Underwood to serve as the new executive director.
Underwood began April 17 and is excited to help the chamber in its commitment “to the enrichment of the community while providing economic opportunities for members and promoting member businesses.”
Underwood is a dynamic leader with a passion for community development, business growth and entrepreneurship. As a fifth generation Mansfieldian, she is deeply rooted in the community and has been an active contributor to its growth and development.
She has a diverse background, having lived in various parts of the world, including Pennsylvania, Missouri, Tennessee and Germany. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and has worked in the service industry before transitioning into entrepreneurship and community leadership.
