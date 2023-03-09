On Monday, March 6, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce recognized the 41st class of Youth Leaders of Tomorrow.
Each year, Mansfield area high schools New Covenant Academy, North-Penn Liberty High School and North-Penn Mansfield High School nominate their top students as Youth Leaders of Tomorrow.
Sixteen students were recognized at the awards ceremony — four students from New Covenant Academy, five students from North Penn-Liberty High School and seven students from North Penn-Mansfield High School.
Natalie Bliss of New Covenant Academy, Jaclyn Nelson of North Penn-Liberty High School and Sara Kennedy of North Penn-Mansfield High School were named this year’s Youth Leaders of Tomorrow, with Kennedy as the overall top Youth Leader.
Kennedy is involved in concert band, jazz band, marching band, indoor drumline and the STEAM Team at school. She helps her mother operate the Backroads Creamery and is a member of the National FFA Band. She currently serves as the Tioga County Dairy Princess and has been recognized as one of the top seven Dairy Princesses in Pennsylvania. Kennedy plans to attend Penn State’s University Park and pursue a degree in animal science.
When asked by guidance counselor Janet Shaw what was in the back of her trunk, a question all North-Penn Mansfield nominees were asked to showcase their personalities, Kennedy said, “Blankets, and occasionally my crown box.”
Kennedy’s quote was, “Today is the best day of the rest of your life.”
The other nominees for Youth Leader of Tomorrow were:
• New Covenant Academy: Kaleb McElrath, Kendra Moises and Landis Strohecker.
• North Penn-Liberty: Darby Stetter, Derek Litzelman, Mackenzie Broughton and Amy Feaster.
• North Penn-Liberty: Brody Burleigh, Eli Clark, Logan Faust, Bryanna Johnson, Jett Harold and Trystan Shuman.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mansfield University recruiter and representative Trey Gibson awarded scholarships to four students planning to attend Mansfield University: Natalie Bliss, Kendra Moises, Eli Clark and Trystan Shuman.