Several community organizations unveiled big plans for the spring and summer season at the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce meeting on Feb. 14.

The Mansfield YMCA will be greatly expanding its summer camp program and is in need of teen and college-aged counselors for the 2023 summer programs, said director Melissa Sentiff.

“We’re almost going to double the number of campers, and will be partnering with a local church to have the space to do that,” she said.

Sentiff encourages any young person seeking employment this summer to contact the YMCA.

Irene Morgan of Partners in Progress announced that renovated factory and retail store on Route 6 will most likely have its long-awaited re-opening in April.

“We also hired a marketer, which is new for us,” Morgan said. “So you’ll be seeing more of us on social media.”

My Neighbor’s Closet also has an upgraded online presence.

“We have a new marketing person doing Tiktoks and Instagram posts for the store,” said manager Rikki Schmelzle.

Schmelzle noted that My Neighbor’s Closet is partnering with HAVEN of Tioga County to donate clothing to women in need and with Wild Asaph Outfitters in Wellsboro to collect unsellable socks, which will be recycled as dog beds.

Kristen Hamilton was present to announce that Tioga County will soon take the key steps to be designated a Work Ready Community.

“This designation is marks a partnership between workers, educators and businesses,” she said.

The Work Ready Community designation will occur on April 20, the same day that Develop Tioga will hold a job fair at Williamson High School. The fair will be targeted to high school students and people ages 18-24, particularly those who are transitioning from the military or from rehab or prison.

Hamilton also reminded the Chamber that Develop Tioga has reopened their board meetings to the public. Meetings are held on the second Friday of each month at the Tokishi Building in Wellsboro.

Develop Tioga is seeking new board members and also needs community involvement in a soon to be formed housing and community task force.

Expanded plans for the Fourth of July include a free concert in Straughn Auditorium by John Berry, said Kevin Thomas of KC101.

“He had several number one hits in the ‘90s and 2000s and played the Tioga County Fair several years ago. Thomas also noted that Raise the Region, a yearly online fundraiser for nonprofits, is coming up on March 8. Thomas said that any nonprofit that needs help setting up online fundraising tools should contact the radio station for free help.

An Earth Day celebration will return to Mill Cove Environmental and Education Center outside of Mansfield on April 22. Organizers are looking for environmentally oriented vendors and clubs to join the event.

Chamber president Dawn Hull reminded the community to nominate a neighbor or co-worker for Citizen of the Year. Nominations are due March 18.

“Please try to nominate someone who works behind the scenes and does a lot without getting a lot of attention,” Hull said.

“Those are the people who never get recognized.”