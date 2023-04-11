Melissa Colton Underwood was welcomed as the new director of the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce at its April 11 meeting.
“I am a fifth generation Mansfieldian,” said Underwood. “I want to bring back the luster of what growing up here was like, that shine I knew as a child.”
Chamber president Jim Nobles introduced Underwood to the group, noting that she will be “out in the community” and that the Chamber is looking forward to growing with its new director. Underwood will assume the position April 17.
Irene Morgan of Partners in Progress reminded members to bring unneeded items to My Neighbor’s Closet. Morgan also said that the re-opening date for the Highland Chocolates factory on Route 6 will be announced soon, and that the Wellsboro Main Street store had a bustling Easter season.
“So they haven’t forgotten us,” Morgan said. “And please spread the word that we’re hiring all the time.”
The Mansfield YMCA is also seeking employees for their upcoming summer camps, which are expanding from 55 campers to 75. They are accepting applications for approximately 10 counselor positions. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
Kevin Thomas of KC101 reported that the radio station will sponsor free rodeo entrance fees for everyone at the Tioga County Fair in August. Thomas also noted that KC101 will celebrate its 30th anniversary in two years and that the station is poised to return $200,000 to community events and non-profit organizations in Tioga County. The station recently contributed $50,000 to local nonprofits.
Susan Graver of CareerLink noted that there has been a slight uptick in job seekers as of late.
“Our mission is to meet people where they are,” she said. “We’re going up to the Tioga County jail on Friday to meet with people who are about to be released.”
Graver also noted that CareerLink is at the YMCA on the third Monday of each month, and that businesses who are not signed up with CareerLink should contact them to take advantage of this free service.
The Chamber is actively seeking businesses, organizations and individuals to participate in the Fourth of July parade. Nobles said that at least 100 people are needed to build and drive floats and walk in the parade.
“You can’t have a parade with 30 people,” he said. “It just doesn’t work.”
“The streets used to be packed from the elementary school down to the light,” said Morgan. “I’d like to see a lot of people downtown, at least.”
Deb Bastian has been named Mansfield Citizen of the Year and a celebration will be held at the fire hall on May 30.
Steve McCloskey of Mansfield Borough said that remilling and repaving will begin later this year and continue into 2024. Construction will modify but not interrupt traffic patterns and parking. Road work will run from the bridge on Route 6 to the “Y” at Mansfield University and from East Main Street to I-99.