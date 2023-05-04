Mr. and Mrs. Gregery and Deborah Calkins will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, May 5.
Gregory and Deborah were married in Alexandria, Va., on May 5, 1973, where Debbie was working for the FBI in Washington, D.C.
Deborah is the daughter of Henry and Jean Bowen, both deceased.
Gregory is the son of the late Gerald Calkins and Anne Calkins.
Greg and Debbie reside in Mansfield. They have three children, Marc (deceased in 1979), Michele Rieppel, Mansfield, and Michael Calkins, Mt. Airy, Md.
They have five grandchildren, Mara, Lyndsay, Jayden, Landon and Owen, and two great-grandchildren, Oakland and Logan.
They are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and with a surprise from their children when they arrive home.
They credit their successful marriage to compromise, love and adventures.