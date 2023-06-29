In celebration of Dairy Month, the Mansfield History Center on Main Street and Museum of Us hosted a presentation on the history of the local dairy industry and the Dairymen’s League on Sunday, June 25. The event was presented by local historian and founder of the Mansfield History Center on Main Street and Museum of Us, Joyce Tice.
During her presentation, Tice led the audience through the history and evolution of the dairy industry and its importance to the local economy, starting with Frank Zimmer who brought cheese factories to the area as early as 1891.
In 1906, W.D. Rose began the process of building the ice pond and condensery that, according to Tice, would be sold to the Dairymen’s League in 1921. Tice said, “They were used until 1951 when the new building was erected.”
During the presentation, Mayor Kathy Barrett provided two proclamations. The first was presented by Tice in honor of Dairy Month to commend the important role that the Dairymen’s League has played in Mansfield’s economy. The second was presented to acknowledge Commissioner Erick Coolidge’s service to the dairy industry.
During the event, the Borough of Mansfield presented the History Center on Main Street and Museum of Us with two original signs that were previously hung by the Dairymen’s League on the factory which later became the borough building. Tice said, “We will be putting the original signage on display as soon as we are able to.” Tice also provided her personal collection of antique dairy containers to be displayed.
Tice estimates that about 55 people attended the event, and that “many of them were coming to the museum for the first time.” She also said that “Peg Staub, state Dairy Princess of 1976 and 1977 was present,” and that “one person, Ed Dorsett, even drove all the way from Connecticut to be there.”After the presentations ended, the Dairy Promotion team served ice cream sundaes.