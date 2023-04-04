The following individuals are scheduled to appear in Mansfield District Court, Judge Tiffany Cummings presiding.
James David Kyle, 28, of Rochester, N.Y. has been charged with marijuana-small amount personal use, use-possession of paraphernalia, following too closely, careless driving, failure to carry registration and operating a vehicle with financial responsibility. On Feb. 23 an officer was traveling north on Route 15, Richmond Township when a vehicle began following him closely and then veered into another lane, almost striking another vehicle. The officer discovered a small amount a marijuana and a smoking device during a traffic stop. A hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Cortney TA Stotsenburgh, 26, of Liberty has been charged with criminal mischief-damage to property. On March 6 an officer was dispatched to a Richmond Township residence for a report of property damage. The victim reported that he had allowed Stotsenburgh to enter the residence while he was gone to gather items left when she had moved out the week before. He found his TV smashed on the floor upon his return home. The value of the TV was $600. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Anthony Desean Davis, 43, of Mansfield has been charged with possession small amount of marijuana-personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and violations of use of inspection certificate. On March 2 an officer patrolling on Sullivan Street recognized Davis operating a vehicle and knew him to have a suspended license. During a traffic stop the officer noticed inspection stickers that appeared to have been removed from another vehicle and then applied to Davis’ vehicle. The officer noticed a bulge in Davis’ shirt pocket and when asked to remove it Davis attempted to toss a pill bottle into his vehicle before relinquishing it. The bottle contained suspected marijuana residue. An NIK test kit confirmed a positive result for marijuana. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 5.