Warren L. Miller Elementary School in Mansfield is welcoming Nutmeg, a certified facility dog, to the building.
Principal Patty White welcomed Nutmeg on Jan. 18. Nutmeg will be used to motivate learners in a variety of ways: reward for positive behavior, as a reading buddy, a writing buddy, to calm an anxious child or a child who is experiencing a crisis situation.
Nutmeg, a two-year-old Labrador retriever and golden retriever mix, is a trained facility dog from Canine Angels in Grants Pass, Ore. She was raised by a puppy raiser for the first 15 months and then continued her training at the Canine Angels facility. There she received professional training to assist people with disabilities and was ultimately determined to be best suited as a facility dog.
White applied to Canine Angels more than two years ago. The application process included letters of recommendation and videos of the school building, her personal home, family and pets. White and Nutmeg were certified as a team after five days of intensive training culminating in a public access test. Nutmeg is and will be owned by Canine Angels as long as she is working, and will live with White.
Nutmeg’s daily routine will include welcoming students, taking rounds of the building and spending time in classrooms. Students and staff who have allergies or are not comfortable around dogs can opt out of interacting with Nutmeg.
“I was interested in facility dogs when I first began teaching,” White said. “Having a trained facility dog has been a career goal for Mrs. White. “I am so very excited to see Nutmeg have a positive impact on the school.”
Canine Angels Service Teams provides specially trained service dogs, at no cost, to children as young as five. The organization has raised and trained more than 120 dogs to serve people in need. For information, visit http://canine-angels.org.