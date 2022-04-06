Since 1974, the Mansfield Foundation has been working with individuals, families, organizations and businesses through the Northern Tier who show their spirit by supporting causes that strengthen and improve local communities. At the heart, its work is empowering students, their families and communities through the support of educational programs and ensuring access to higher education.

With the intent to provide scholarships to promising students who face unforeseen financial barriers to educational success, the foundation announced that an anonymous donor has provided funds to match up to $20,000 in donations made to the Foundation’s Mansfield Way Scholarship fund now through April 30.

Contributions to this fund allow the foundation to respond immediately to provide scholarship support to help students address unmet needs, including tuition and housing or books, in their pursuit of a higher education.

“This donor serves as a shining example of how our own community answers the call to meet the needs of our students. I encourage others who may be inspired by this generosity to show how they too can make a difference,” said Mindy Engel, executive director.

“Together we will continue to help students reach for the stars – no matter the challenge.”

Why it matters? According to the Institute for College Access and Success, the average public-school debt for graduates in Pennsylvania is $39,375 with an average of 64% of Pennsylvania students graduating with higher education debt. Through its collective efforts, the average student scholarship through the Mansfield Foundation is $1,000. The foundation has made available more than $3,000,000 in scholarship allocations over the past five years. Multiply that impact by 47 years, and the collective investment of the foundation’s donors truly does have a significant impact.

The Mansfield Foundation serves nearly 1,000 individuals, families, and businesses that have created unique funds and planned gifts to make a difference in the lives of others through the most effective philanthropy possible.

Currently, the Mansfield Foundation manages $23,000,000 in assets to support college scholarships and other programs.

Learn more about the Mansfield Foundation and how you can become a shining star in your community by visiting it online at mansfieldfoundation.org or in person at 71 S. Main St., Mansfield. Contact the foundation by calling 570-463-4040 or emailing mufdn@mansfieldfoundation.org.