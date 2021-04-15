The Mansfield Free Public Library will reopen its building to the public Monday, April 19. For the next step in reopening the library, we will be allowing a limited number of patrons into the building at a time, limiting services and hours, and requiring universal mask wearing in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
For the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff everyone must wear a mask or face covering at all times while in the library.
The library will be open 1-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and also 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
If you do not feel comfortable coming into the library at this time but still would like library materials, you can try out Grab & Go.
Grab & Go is a modified curbside pickup where you can request up to 10 items, including two DVDs, by placing holds in the library catalog online at mansfield.sparkpa.org/eg/opac/home or over the phone 570-662-3850, and then pick them up in the lobby of the library.
For Grab & Go printing services, email mansfieldfreelibrary@gmail.com with your name, phone number and what you need printed attached. For Grab & Go photocopying or faxing services call the library at 570-662-3850. It may take 24 hours to fill requests, so we will call you when things are ready.