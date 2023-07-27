The All Together Now Summer Reading Program has come to an end. Thank you to all the kiddos who participated and all the family members. Keep on reading kids, it’s a skill that will serve you well throughout your lifetime. Thank you also to Pizza Hut for donating the prize certificates. You made some kiddos very happy.
Hope you are all enjoying your summer. On Aug. 9, the Potter-Tioga Library system will have a table at the Tioga County Fair, and we will be a part of it. It will be family day at the fair. What better way to enjoy a day out with the kids than to go where there is so much to see and do. If you decide on the fairgrounds, stop by and see us.
The library receives approximately 30 new books each month, in addition to some gently used older ones we may not have in the collection. If there is a particular title of interest that we don’t have, let us know and we can look through the PTLS and the statewide catalog to borrow it from another library at no cost to you. We also welcome suggestions of favorite authors that we can keep an eye out for when ordering.
Thanks again for all your donations and patronage.