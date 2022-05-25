Repairs to the front steps have been completed and we are happy to welcome everyone through the front doors again.
Hamilton-Gibson’s Senior Reader’s Theater group will be Acting Out at the Mansfield Free Public Library this Friday, May 27 at 2 p.m. It is their first outing since before COVID-19 arrived. The program is entitled “How I Got to Be Here” and the group will be sharing pieces they’ve written on the topic, with each member interpreting “here” in his or her own way. The program promises to be interesting and fun, and may even inspire you to think about how you got to be here. The Friends of the Library will provide refreshments.
The Basket Raffle is up and running. Fourteen baskets are on display at the library, all filled with great prizes like books and wine and gift certificates for gas, haircuts, roller skating, restaurants, etc. Tickets cost $1 and may be purchased at the library or from the library board members. Stop by the library to see the baskets and place your tickets in the drawing for the baskets of your choice. You could be a winner. The drawing will be held on May 31 and you do not have to be present to win.
Planning has begun for Summer Reading scheduled to take place June 22-July 27 for children who have completed grades K-5. This year’s theme: Oceans of Possibilities. More details to come in the weeks ahead.