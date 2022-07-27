Our Summer Reading program continued Wednesday, July 13 and our theme was coral reefs. While the children took turns getting their name tags, reporting their reading time and selecting prizes from the treasure chest, they got to create a clown fish using paper plates, crayons and tissue paper.
Then they enjoyed a very informative book about the cities of the oceans. We learned about how many fish and other organisms co-exist in coral reefs. Then they created coral reef artwork by using straws to blow on wet paint. Afterwards, each child put together their own dolomite rock crystal growing experiment.
The theme for July 20 was ocean day. Our guest presenter, Ms. Kreger, taught the children how to make an origami fish and shared information about her Japanese culture including a sampling of dried seaweed. The children’s nametags for the day had their names not only in English but also in Japanese.
We listened to books about the terrible impact of trash and plastic on the ocean and marine life. These books challenged everyone to help make changes to save our seas. For craft time, the children made fish wind sock kites.
The summer is going too fast. Our last Summer Reading Session is Wednesday, July 27 and the focus will be the seashore and lighthouses.