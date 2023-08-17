Need something to do on these rainy days? Need something to do on these sunny days? Read, read, read. A book can take you anywhere by just flipping a page and using a little imagination.
We are constantly adding to our collection. So, stop in and check out something new or look up an old favorite. The important thing is to read and keep the mind active and challenged.
Haven’t been to the library in a while? No problem. An old card can usually be reactivated, and they are good for any of the Potter and Tioga County libraries. The card can also be used for numerous online materials as well.
As an alternative to reading, we have DVDs and audiobooks. Computers and WI-FI are available to be used here as well. Any questions or anything you don’t see, let us know. We are grateful for suggestions.
Happy reading.