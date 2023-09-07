Welcome fall. Fall and winter can be just as much fun as spring and summer. It’s as though the weather gives you permission to stay inside under a warm blanket with a good book.
Now is also the time to be canning all those wonderful vegetables your hard work in the garden supplied. The library has all types of books on canning, preserving, and cooking to help you along the way.
On Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m., the Children’s Story Hour will resume. All, especially parents, are welcome to attend and participate in the readings and crafts.
Then on Oct. 14, the library is hosting Kevin Coolidge. Of course, Rascal, Bandit and Kevin are the stars of his The Totally Ninja Raccoons series, and I am sure they will make an appearance as well. Join us for an hour of fun with this local author.
Don’t forget, if you have any suggestions on something you would like to see at the library, please let us know. Thank you for all the book and DVD donations.