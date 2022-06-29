On June 22, we were thrilled to welcome Circe Johnson as our new library director. Hailing originally from Puerto Rico, Circe now makes her home in Millerton and has worked at the Gloversville Public Library in Gloversville, N.Y. for the past 11 years. Stop by the library and say hello; she’d love to meet you.
The Summer Reading Program kicked off on Wednesday, June 22 with a pirate theme. Fourteen children arrived for the 10:30 a.m. program and soon had made their pirate hats and eye patches.
After listening to stories, going on a scavenger hunt, building and racing boats, and being challenged to read on their own (there are prizes to be had, including pizza from Pizza Hut), the little pirates earned small prizes and their balloon swords. We hope to see them all back (plus a few more who were traveling this week) on June 29 for Shark Week.