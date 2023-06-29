The library is hosting the Tanglewood Nature Center for its Summer Reading Program participants on July 5th and they are bringing critters. Can you believe we’re already at the halfway point?
The library no longer charges fines for our materials that are overdue. However, we do charge a fee for any materials that are not returned. So, if anyone has any materials that should have been brought back and weren’t, please do so now. We are trying to make sure our collection is available to the next person interested in borrowing the item. Being a small rural library, we are not able to replace items that others destroy or keep. If there is a problem with an item, please call so options can be discussed.
Also, don’t forget that the library accepts books, DVDs, puzzles, and audiobooks all year long. Some items may be added to our collection, while others will go to the book sale. We cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, VCR tapes, puzzles missing pieces, or anything in poor condition. Also, please do not leave donations outside. We will be happy to assist you during our regular hours. Thank you for your consideration and contributions.
The library is always looking for programming ideas. So, if anyone has any suggestions as to what they or their kids may be interested in, please let the staff know.
The library will be closed on July 4. Have a safe and happy Independence Day!