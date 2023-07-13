Thank you to all who have been generously donating your books, puzzles and DVDs. It is greatly appreciated that the materials have been coming into the library and not just left outside. With Tioga County’s weather, you never know if it will be rain or shine and none of us has the heart to see books ruined.
The Summer Reading Program is nearing an end with two sessions left. The next one will focus on resolving differences. What can be harder to solve than a human knot? That is one of the planned activities, along with the book Paul and Sebastian. As usual there will be arts and crafts that help build the ability to deal with differences of opinion, emotions, some everyday stressors and getting along with others in today’s world.
This has been a wonderful group of kiddos who participate well with the whole program and even continue to read outside of the program. In addition to enhancing their reading skills, they can also earn prizes. One of the prizes is a certificate provided by Mansfield Pizza Hut.
The summer is in full swing, and we are now in the second half of the year. Keep reading and listening to audiobooks under this beautiful sunlight and watch DVDs at nighttime or on those rainy days. Our collection grows weekly, thanks to our thoughtful and gracious patrons. Come in and take a look.