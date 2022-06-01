Do you like to work jigsaw puzzles? Maybe you have some sitting around your house that you might want to trade for something different? Bring your old, clean and complete puzzles (none with missing pieces, please) to the Mansfield Free Public Library for the Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange, June 6-9 and 11. Bring one, take one or bring two, take two. Then we will all have new puzzles to work this summer.
The summer reading program will run from June 22–July 27 for children who have completed grades K-5. The theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Every Wednesday there will be a program about an ocean-related topic such as pirates, sharks, whales or coral reefs. There will be stories (of course), activities (games, crafts) and prizes. Pizza Hut will be participating with their Book It! program (free pizza for reading). You can register now at the Mansfield Free Public Library.