Repair work has begun. The crumbling front steps have been torn down, and new steps are being built. We are looking forward to being able to use the front door again.
The annual Basket Raffle is underway and runs the full month of May. There are 14 baskets available. They contain a wide variety of things. The family basket, for example, includes pool passes, movie passes, skating passes, father/son haircuts, and more fun family activities and treats. Some of the other baskets contain restaurant gift cards, car care, hair care, grilling supplies, wine, and books. Not to mention the intriguing Mystery Basket—what could it be?
At the library, you can view the baskets and read a complete list of contents (except for the mystery basket, of course). Then you can buy your tickets for $1 each, and place them in the drawing for the basket you want to win. The library is open 1-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The drawing will be held on May 31. You do not have to be present to win.
Our next Story Hour for Young Children will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. with the theme “I Believe in Me.” The stories will all have messages of positive self-esteem and there will be a craft.
Children aren’t the only ones who get to hear stories. Adults are invited to a program on May 27 at 2 p.m. Hamilton Gibson’s Senior Readers’ Theater Group, Acting Up, will present a program entitled “How I Got to Be Here.” Inspired by poetry they had read, the group members have written their own poems and stories of how they got here, however they chose to interpret “here.” The program promises to be interesting and fun, and maybe will even inspire you to think about how you got to be here. Refreshments will be served.