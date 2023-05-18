Red, yellow, pink and blue. We’ve got it all. The library is displaying artwork from the children at Warren L. Miller Elementary School. Come see these wonderful works of art, which will be on display until May 20. There’s so much talent to brighten the day.
The Basket Sale is in full swing and there are plenty of chances still left. The baskets include restaurant gift cards for many local establishments — a Grilling Basket for nice summer cookouts, two Wine Baskets (one red, one white) and a Car Care Basket for automotive needs.
The Family Time Pack features pool passes, ice cream and other goodies, a Canyon Covered Wagon Tour and a three-month YMCA membership. The Hall’s Basket includes mixes and materials for canning. The Hair Care Basket has all your hair care needs for men and women.
The Children’s Basket has numerous books by local authors, and you may even see a familiar cat or pigeon. Father’s Day Basket includes gift cards for sporting goods, golf games, massage, haircut and a pizza. Copper Tree Has a wonderful variety for the cozy kitchen including soup and dip mixes.
Tickets are only $1, and each basket lists the many donors. The drawing will be at 5 p.m. on May 30.
Thank you to all who have taken the time to be part of this raffle. We have a great community, full of generosity and support. Each and every one is appreciated.
From June 21-July 26, with be the All Together Now Summer Reading Program. Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon will feature stories, crafts, STEM activities and a generally fun time for an hour and a half a week. If your child has finished kindergarten up through fifth grade, they are welcome to attend. July 5 will be a special guest.
Keep ‘em coming. The Book Sale is over, and it is amazing the amount of book donations that the library has been receiving. Remember we gratefully accept materials in good condition throughout the year.
Have a great May.