Since the kids will be back in school, maybe parents will have a little extra time now to read the books that they had to put on hold during the busy summer. Treat yourselves for all that you did with the kiddos this summer and do something nice for yourself. Fall is fast approaching, and it is time to finish up summer projects and settle in for the months ahead.
In addition to books and magazines, the library offers DVDs, audiobooks, free Wi-Fi and computer usage. Haven’t been here for a while? Library cards can be reactivated with the click of a few buttons on the keyboard.
Our fall hopes to see the return of Book Club and Children’s Story Time, which may be offered on Saturday as well as Wednesday. There’s some other program planning in progress that will be announced later.
Thank you to all who have been donating books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles.
Hope to see you soon.