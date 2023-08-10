Thank you to everyone who has been donating their books, CDs, and especially DVDs. As mentioned previously, the library is working on weeding our collection and bringing in newer materials. Recently, several boxes of DVDs were donated in excellent condition. The library is gradually working them into the DVD section. They may not be brand new, but they are newer to us. We hope everyone can find something to enjoy.
We are also working on upcoming programming for the fall. The library hopes to include 1-2 author appearances, the return of the book club and story time. Other ideas that are being investigated. We love to offer events to the community, but it helps to know what people are interested in. If anyone has any suggestions, feel free to let us know.
Have a safe and enjoyable August.