I guess these are the lazy days of summer. During August there is not much happening at the library by way of programming. However, we are busy weeding out materials to make room for newer ones and are also shuffling shelves to make the books more accessible. So pardon our appearance if we seem a little disorderly at times.
Staff from MFPL will be joining others from the Potter-Tioga Library System on Aug. 9 at the Tioga County Fair. Stop by the table to meet and chat with everyone and ask any questions you may have. The county fair is a great way to wind the summer down.
Thank you for all your donations. They are being put to good use. Remember to let us know any suggestions or requests you may have.
In the meantime, we are working on fall programming, including the return of book club. Stay cool and enjoy.