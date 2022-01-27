The Mansfield Free Public Library is currently limiting the number of patrons allowed into the building at a time, limiting services and hours, and requiring universal mask wearing in an effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure. For the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff everyone must wear a mask or face covering at all times while in the library.
Current Library services include; fiction and non-fiction books for all ages, audio and large print format books, DVD rentals, eBooks and digital audiobooks with Overdrive, public computers and wifi, state wide inter library loan, online databases and e-resources with PowerLibrary, printing, photocopying and faxing. There is a fee associated with printing, photocopying and faxing.
The library’s hours currently are; Monday from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
You can find more information about the library, our collection, and services on our website at www.mansfieldpubliclibrary.com
Follow the library on Facebook @MansfieldPublicLibrary and on Instgram @mansfieldfreepubliclibrary