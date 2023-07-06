Welcome July! Only three more weeks left of the All Together Now Summer Reading Program. Next week the theme is Community Connections and looking at how everyone and everything fit together. This will cover various roles in the community and the importance of each member of the communities, both human and animal. The kiddos will also be adding to their kindness chain which continues to grow. There will be a water relay and various craft activities.
The library continues to expand its collections of the various genres. If you can’t find a title, it may be possible to borrow it through the Potter-Tioga Sharing Program or Interlibrary Loan. All you must do is check with the librarian. Also, if you have any suggestions for future programming, please let us know. Your suggestions help us serve the community better.
The library is trying to get overdue materials returned to the collection. There are no longer any fines at our library. However, we do charge for unreturned materials. So, if you have anything that you may have forgotten about, please return it. If it is damaged contact the staff to discuss options. Your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated by staff and patrons who may be waiting for the materials.
As always, keep the book donations coming and help make next years annual book sale bigger. Thank you for your contributions and have a great summer!