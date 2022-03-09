Thank you to everyone who has participated in the Raise the Region Day of Giving community fundraiser so far. The fundraiser will end at midnight on March 10, so there is still time to participate this year.
For more information on how you can still participate in this fundraising event visit www.raisetheregion.org and to support the library directly please go to www.raisetheregion.org/organizations/mansfield-free-public-library.
Their will be a program on Railroads in Tioga County, Pa., with emphasis on the Tioga division of the Erie from Elmira, N.Y. through Mansfield to Hoytville, presented by Jim McMullen, an authority on Tioga County railroads, sponsored by History Center on Main Street and Friends of the Mansfield Free Public Library. The program is on Saturday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m. at The History Center at 61 N. Main St., Mansfield. Admission is free.
The library will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, March 26, sponsored by Masonic Lodge #247. Pre-sales are available at the library from now until March 24.
The Mansfield Free Public Library is currently limiting the number of patrons allowed into the building at a time, limiting services and hours, and requiring universal mask wearing in an effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure. For the safety of our patrons, volunteers, staff and everyone must wear a mask or face covering at all times while in the library. The library’s hours currently are Monday from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
You can find more information about the library, our collection and services on our website at www.mansfieldpubliclibrary.com. Follow the library on Facebook @MansfieldPublicLibrary and on Instgram @mansfieldfreepubliclibrary.