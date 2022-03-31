In March we said good-bye to Library Director Elizabeth Kreisler and hello to Frances Garrison, retired Mansfield University librarian, who will be interim director until someone new is hired. We are looking for a friendly individual who has taken at least a couple library science classes. If you know such a person, please visit our website at mansfieldpubliclibrary.com for the position description and application process.
If you’ve gone by and seen the yellow tape and orange cone blocking the front steps, it is because they are crumbling. They will be repaired within the next 30 days, but until then we ask patrons to use the rear entrance.
The library has just received a grant from Ward Manufacturing for $25,000. The Mansfield Foundation will administer the grant and use $5,000 per year for a book rental program for the next five years. This will allow the library to make more new books available at a lower price.
As the CDC has loosened COVID restrictions, wearing a mask in the building is now optional, and magazines have returned to the shelves.
Saturday, March 26, was a busy day. In the morning there was a chicken barbecue fundraiser and Girl Scouts sold cookies. Then at 1:30, the library cosponsored a program with the History Center: “Railroads in Tioga County, PA” presented by Jim McMullen.