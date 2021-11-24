The Mansfield Foundation, in partnership with the Borough of Mansfield, announced a new design for the traditional holiday lights for the 2021 season covering more of the main street area. The new lights will make their debut after the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
“After another challenging year, we hope that our brand new holiday lights will help bring joy to our downtown as Mansfield celebrates the festive season,” said Mindy Engel, executive director of the Mansfield Foundation. “Our outdoor spaces are more important than ever before, so we are excited to unveil a new twist on our longstanding holiday tradition of lighting up downtown Mansfield.”
The new lighting program will cover a larger area of the downtown than in previous years and features a new six-foot cascading snowflake design updated with 103 brilliant crystal cut LED light bulbs. This new energy-efficient design builds off the signature seasonal lights that Mansfield has showcased for decades.
“When family and friends return to Mansfield for the holidays, it is the snowflake lights that reignite memories,” said Steve McCloskey, Finance Committee chair, Mansfield Borough Council. “Thanks to this community effort, the snowflakes, and the memories they create, will be bigger and better than ever.”
“The new holiday lights are great news for Mansfield, and as an organization the Mansfield Foundation is pleased to be a community partner with the borough, in addition to funding the snowflake lights initiative,” said Engel. “Part of the mission of the Mansfield Foundation is to help foster vitality of our community, and so we’re also pleased to partner with the community as we invite individuals and businesses to contribute to what we hope will remain a permanent tradition that makes the town even more vibrant and inviting for all. We particularly want to extend our appreciation to both Ward Manufacturing and the Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation, whose generous support of the community and the Light Up the Holidays Fund helped with the significant cost of the new lights.
“Tree lights are beautiful,” said Engel, “but to do it well is expensive.”
The Mansfield Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit. For a $25 donation to the fund, you can also receive a commemorative dated snowflake ornament. To learn more, purchase your commemorative snowflake ornament or to make a tax-deductible donation towards Light Up the Holidays Fund to help maintain the holiday lights in Downtown Mansfield, visit www.mansfieldfoundation.org.