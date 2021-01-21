Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) announced that Mansfield Hose Company in Tioga County received funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant — COVID-19 Supplemental Program which is specifically geared towards better preparing departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A grant the amount of $15,857 will be administered to Mansfield Hose Company to provide resources that equip personnel to respond to the pandemic and support community resilience.
On the awarding of the grants, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement: “Congratulations to Mansfield Hose Company for receiving these funds which will go a long way to ensuring that this department is properly equipped to fulfill its duty to the community during COVID-19. Our first responders have a challenging job and continue to provide incredible services to our communities amidst the challenges presented by this pandemic. Thank you to FEMA for stepping up in a big way to deliver these critical grants to fire departments across the country in an effort to promote the health and safety of every American and that of the first responders putting their lives on the line.”