Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Mostly clear. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Mostly clear. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.