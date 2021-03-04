In 2018, the Mansfield Free Public Library and many other libraries in this area migrated to a new patron and collection management software. With the new software, patron accounts now need to be updated every three years. This means that many patron accounts are going to need to be updated this year, and will receive an automated notice via email called “Courtesy Notice — Library Account Renewal in 30 days.”
Once you’ve received the email notice all you need to do is update your contact information. Because the library’s building is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, you can either call 570-662-3850 or respond to the email.
If you chose to email, you are asked to include the following information: name, date of birth, email, phone number(s) and mailing address.