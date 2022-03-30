Mansfield photographer Bruce Dart, owner of the Photos by Dart studio, earned print awards at the Winter Conference of the Northeast Pennsylvania Professional Photographers Association March 20-21 at the Camelot Inn in Clarks Summit. Helping to hold the prints is NPPPA Print Chair Elaine Tweedy.
The print at the far left, “My Thoughtful Place” was selected as one of the top five prints of the competition for the J.L. Stearns Court of Honor. A dozen photographers from New York and Pennsylvania competed in the event. Dart serves as president of the NPPPA and begins his sixth year in that office.
Tweedy, from Factoryville, was one of the speakers in the two-day event and Aaron Beale of Enola, president of the Professional Photographers of Pennsylvania, was the additional speaker.