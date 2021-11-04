The Mansfield University Music Department and Mansfield Opera Theatre will present “The Crucible” on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in Straughn Auditorium.
“The Crucible” is a dramatic opera with music by American composer Robert Ward and based on Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer prize-winning play. The performance draws upon the frenzy and anguish of the historically-true witch hunts that took place in the Puritan community of Salem, Mass. in the spring and summer of 1692, resulting in a large number of women being put to death.
The opera is directed by Dr. Todd Raney, associate professor of voice and opera at Mansfield University.
Admission is free and masks are required for attendees.
For more information, visit music.mansfield.edu.