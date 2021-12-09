The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council announces its Class of 2021 Gold Award Girl Scouts: 21 world-changers who invested countless hours creating lasting impact on issues important to them. Girl Scouts were recognized for earning their Gold Awards during the 2020-2021 member year at a special luncheon on Nov. 20 at Drumlins in Syracuse, N.Y. Attendees included award recipients and their families, council staff and board members.
Since 1916, the Gold Award has stood for excellence and leadership for girls everywhere. It is the highest and most prestigious award that Senior and Ambassador-level Girl Scouts can earn. Gold Award Girl Scouts create sustainable change on a community or world issue.
Among the GSNYPENN Class of 2021 Gold Award Girl Scouts is Madison Milheim of Mansfield for her project, At-Home Olympic Village and Volunteer Awareness.
Madison helped organize gift bags for 166 athletes who participated in the Tioga County Special Olympics Virtual Track and Field event in 2021. She also celebrated National Volunteer Week in her school by recognizing an outstanding volunteer every day and sharing trivia during the morning announcements. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is spending time with her friends at Mountain Laurel Day Camp.
Madison currently attends Susquehanna University where she is studying communications and marketing. She is also part of the swim team and honors program.
Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is $25; financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join.