The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing the 40th class of Youth Leaders of Tomorrow.

The 12 students are from New Covenant Academy with two students, North Penn-Liberty with six students and North Penn-Mansfield with four students.

Each school represented will also have a designee named as their school’s youth leader.

On Feb. 28 at an awards ceremony at New Covenant Academy, the chamber will announce the overall Youth Leader and each school will have a designee named as that school’s Youth Leader.

New Covenant Academy

Angelika Fenton, daughter of Clifford Fenton and Liberty Fenton of Wellsboro, has been active in sports and games, the Inner Man, advanced art, chorus, drama, cartooning and sign language at New Covenant. Outside of school, she babysits and volunteers to clean the church and building. She plans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and plans to attend college for the Marine Corps OC. After college, she plans to be a dairy farmer.

Essay Excerpt: Being a leader is using our past faults and failures as a means to find success. Leadership doesn’t always mean someone is going to be for your cause, there’s always going to be conflict affecting our authority and that’s perfectly OK. Our world isn’t perfect and that’s why we need a person with might and courage to help guide us into the right place, so learning to deal with dissatisfaction early on builds our acceptance for downfall, thus making us prepared for challenges we must face in the future.

Noah R. Route, son of Kim and Mike Route of Mansfield, is senior class president, a member of the soccer and basketball teams, named the Most Improved Player in the 2019 basketball season, active in student council, yearbook and is a tour guide for prospective New Covenant Academy families. In 2020, he was the academy’s representative at the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference and volunteers in the academy office. Outside of school, he cares for the lawn and cleaning the Covington United Methodist Church, works at Corey Creek Golf Club and has a black belt in karate. His future plans are to take up a career in app development or cybersecurity.

Essay Excerpt: One person can’t play every position on the soccer field or basketball court. Coaches build a team based on players’ strengths. As a leader, I use the same strategy. I ask the artistic person to help design our class sweatshirts instead of helping with finances. It isn’t always easy to ask for help, but it is necessary to build trust and have everyone feel good about their participation in reaching a common goal.

North Penn-Liberty High School

Ian Beck, son of CJ Beck and Erica Beck of Liberty, has been active in Battle of the Books, tennis team, band, FBLA and marching band. He plans to attend college to get a degree in biology.

Essay Excerpt: Everyone has their own idea of what a great leader should be, and sometimes people try to fit that description of a leader to fit in or prove that they can be a great leader. They go by someone else’s thoughts, and in doing this they forget to look inside themselves to see what makes them a good leader. For me, the defining quality of a leader is humility, because it’s needed to know when to lead, how well you lead, and to give people the amount of credit they deserve.

Michael Harman, son of Daniel and Anne Harman of Blossburg, is active in band, chorus, Jazz Band, student empowerment and STEAM Team. He played soccer and track and field. He is vice president of the National Honor Society and advanced to District Jazz Band and District Band. Outside of school, he is active in Boy Scouts where he earned the Order of the Arrow, is an alter server at church, gives piano and trumpet lessons, plays in the Wellsboro Town Band and Mansfield University Brass Band. His future plans are to attend a four-year university for environmental engineering, environmental science, geology or geophysical engineering.

Essay Excerpt: (Writing about his Eagle project) The people I worked with had skills. I had skills and, for the project to work, those skills had to be combined. This is where respect came in. When leading a project, respect is essential. Remember the people that are helping volunteered and never had to help in the first place. Gratitude is a very important aspect of respect also. So I let these people know that I valued them and their skills.

Emily Kreger, daughter of Rob and Kate Kreger of Morris, has played volleyball, basketball and softball. In school she is active in Key Club, FBLA, National Honor Society and Culture Club. outside of school, she is a volunteer emergency medical technician and holds a part-time job. Emily’s future plans are to attend a four-year university majoring in forensic science.

Essay Excerpt: A strong leader has many characteristics, but the characteristic I believe makes the most difference in the long run is dedication. Dedication is defined as the quality of being committed to a task or purpose. I have shown my dedication to tasks in many areas of my life, including school, community, family and friendship.

Stettson McGovern, son of Mark McGovern and Ronda Litzelman of Liberty, is active in Key Club, where he now serves as president. He plays soccer, basketball and track and field. He was a member of FBLA and, since his junior year, has been a member of the student empowerment group. He is a member of National Honor Society and involved in doing live streams of sporting events. Outside of school, Stettson enjoys fishing and volunteer work. His future plans are to attend a four-year college and get a degree in sports management or sports media.

Essay Excerpt: The most important traits of being a leader and showing great leadership is the ability to put their own personal success and accolades aside to make their group or organization better for the team success. … Like Tom Brady, instead of being the highest paid quarterback in the National Football League, he would rather have a small salary to make the team he is on better to compete for a Super Bowl every year. … Tom Brady chooses team success over personal success, even though it follows him anyway.

Hayley Ridge, daughter of Mandy and Chris Ridge of Roaring Branch, has been active in the STEAM Team, softball, marching band, indoor percussion and Key Club. She is serving as a peer tutor this year. Outside of school, she was active in 4-H and served as a counselor at Bible School. Her future plans are to study psychology at Houghton College.

Essay Excerpt: Determination is a driving force when it comes to completing tasks. Remember the little engine that could? He was determined to make it up the mountain and did. Leaders should have the same mindset. When something goes wrong in planning, a forward moving mindset is needed. Nothing will get accomplished if there is no motivation or determination to do so.

Noah D. Shedden, son of Charles and Teresa Shedden of Coudersport, is active in cross country, basketball, track and field, Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society. of which he currently serves as president. Noah attended Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week. He has also been a member of the STEAM Team. Outside of school, Noah attends Ward United Methodist Church and works at Shedden Trucking, Inc. He plans to attend a four-year university for pre-med.

Essay Excerpt: I believe courage is the characteristic that makes a person a leader. Through making the necessary decisions, not letting fear affect them and not giving up. Making the necessary decisions can cause a leader to learn from their mistakes. Second, not allowing fear to dictate decisions can develop a leader. Lastly, never giving up through dedication can create a leader.

North Penn-Mansfield High School

Alison Davey, daughter of Andrea Lee and Craig Lee of Mansfield, is active in National Honor Society, FBLA, student council and Catering Club. Outside of school, she is active in dance. Her future plans are to attend a two or four-year college.

Essay Excerpt: Inclusivity of the ones being delegated to is important, no discrimination should be involved and you want everyone equal. Communication is key to making sure you are adapting to fit the needs of others ina way that overworking and underwowking are not involved. Another factor to keep in mind while delegating is relations. You want to have good relationships and not choose favorites since that can be hurtful. As a leader, you want everyone you are involved with to feel like a team so you can effectively lead.

Sophia Domenech, daughter of Marie Domenech and Edgard Domenech, has taken part in soccer, wrestling, track and field, and the STEAM Team. After graduation, she plans to attend college.

Essay Excerpt: Authenticity. Being true to yourself is truly a sign of respect for yourself and to people. Everyone is unique in their own ways. Why waste your uniqueness to pretend to be like someone else? Being authentic to yourself makes you truly more happier and healthier than trying to be someone you’re not. A unique and genuine leader is a successful one. I think being authentic as a leader is a role model to the people themselves.

Ella Farrer, daughter of James and Dr. Amy Farrer of Mansfield, is active in Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, STEAM Team and is president of the student council. She competes in cross country, basketball, track and field. She is a member of the Student Empowerment Group and is taking dual enrollment courses at Mansfield University. Outside of school, she is a household assistant and lifeguard, attended Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week and has provided community service with many school groups and at the food pantry. Her future plans are to attend a four-year university majoring in business and political science, attend law school and become an attorney.

Essay Excerpt: A dedicated leader would give the impression that everyone involved in the organization is dedicated. This would lead others to support and join the organization by developing the prestige of the group. Dedication is especially important because in the past year and a half, everyone has experienced some sort of change and loss in their lives. This has led people to reevaluate what is important to them, soa person is probably less likely to return someone that does not have a leader that puts in the work and does not treat all tasks as important.

Eli Shaw, son of Jassen and Janet Shaw of Mansfield, has been active in chorus, student council, Future Business Leaders of Tomorrow, National Honor Society, is treasurer of the Class of 2022, captain of the football team, a member of the Homecoming court and plays baseball. Outside of school, he helps stock fish in Pine Creek, volunteered at Blossburg’s 150th celebration, helps maintain baseball fields and works at Hampton Inn and Suites. He takes advanced placement classes in English, chemistry, physics, algebra, calculus, and government and politics, as well as art history, statistics and geology. He plans to attend a four-year college after graduation.

Essay Excerpt: I believe what makes a person a leader is when they continue to lead and set an example for others, even when the going gets tough and they are faced with adversity. They will keep their composure and continue to stay strong through the toughest of challenges. When you get knocked down, you find out who you really are: if you are going to lay down and give up or if you are going to work to change yourself for the better and learn from your previous actions.