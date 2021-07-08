Mansfield University is expanding its real estate education offerings to include an on-demand (online) instruction option.
A new partnership with The CE Shop will offer the highest quality online real estate pre-licensing, post-licensing and continuing education courses. The CE Shop is an authorized real estate education provider in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia. All on-demand courses are state-approved, self-paced, interactive and can be completed anywhere with internet access.
In addition to adding the on-demand instruction option, Mansfield University will continue to offer its live real estate instruction to meet the 75 hours of real estate pre-license courses required for individuals to become licensed salespersons in Pennsylvania.
The courses are planned for Monday and Thursday evenings, Aug. 9-Oct. 25, from 6-9:30 p.m. Courses will be available in-person on the Mansfield University campus, via video conference at the Potter County Education Council, and also fully remote via Zoom. Space is limited and learners are encouraged to register early to confirm their spot. The registration deadline is July 30.
“By expanding instruction modalities and our reach across all 50 states, Mansfield will meet the needs of a wider range of learners and many geographic areas,” said Nichole Lefelhoc, Career Center director.
For more information or to register, visit mansfield.edu/realestate. Questions may be directed to Nichole Lefelhoc at 570-662-4914 or nlefelhoc@mansfield.edu.