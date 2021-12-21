The Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy graduated its 38th class of cadets on Saturday, Nov. 13.
These cadets were members of the 2021 graduating class and are now eligible to be certified as municipal police officers in Pennsylvania: Brandon S. Eberly, Denver; Jacob Marvin Huling, Jersey Shore; Nathaniel Kendall, Williamsport; Stephen Thomas Kutches, Bellefonte; Trevor Lee Lachat, Bellefonte; Cassandra Jean Lageman, State College; Christopher Logue, Jersey Shore; and Jared Mahosky, Jersey Shore.
Cassandra Lageman received the Christine Shegan Top Academic Award and Jacob Hulling received the James Fox Top Driver Award. Stephen Kutches was awarded the Barbara Butcher Top Physical Fitness Award and the Keith Graver Top Firearms Award.
Mansfield University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs John Ulrich delivered opening remarks and Tioga County Commissioner Roger Bunn provided the address to the graduates.
The certificates were presented by Director of the MU Public Safety Training Institute and Mansfield University Chief of Police Scott Henry and Associate Provost Dr. Josh Battin.
Several law enforcement members from across the region also presented the certificates to the cadets.
“This class was excellent in many ways. The Grade Point Average was 94.2%.
“The mandated requirement is the cadets pass the course with an 80% GPA,” said Henry.
“With the education and training provided to them here at Mansfield, oOur graduates are now able to enter the law enforcement career field with proper and sufficient knowledge to be not only an asset to the departments they will serve in, but also to the communities in which they will serve and reside.”.