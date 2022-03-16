Mansfield University once again earned Military Friendly School status for 2022-23, marking the 11th consecutive year receiving the distinguished honor.
The Military Friendly Schools list has set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.
“Mansfield University is committed to supporting and celebrating our students, faculty, staff, and alumni who proudly defend our nation,” said Dr. Bashar Hanna, interim president of Mansfield University. “We’re thrilled to be recognized for that commitment to veterans and military-connected individuals for 11 years in a row.”
Mansfield met and exceeded six standards in the Military Friendly Rating including Academic Policies & Compliance, Admissions & Orientation, Culture & Commitment, Financial Aid & Assistance, Graduation & Career, and Military Student Support & Retention.
For more information on military and veterans affairs at Mansfield University, visit mansfield.edu/military-veterans.