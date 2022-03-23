Mansfield University will hold its inaugural 24-hour Giving Day from Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. to Friday April 8 at 10 a.m.

During the fundraising event, alumni, faculty, staff, community members and friends of Mansfield University are encouraged to support MU students by making a gift to academic and athletic scholarships.

Mansfield University has designed this day of giving as an annual tradition where the campus and the region will come together in support of their community and higher education.

“A college community is where economic development should be rich. Working together with our community partners allows us to continue shaping the future by enhancing our community’s prosperity and quality of life,” said Director of Alumni Affairs & Advancement Casey Wood.

Thanks to generous university donors who support the students, Mansfield University has realized enrollment growth for the third consecutive year, marking a 10% gain in overall headcount since 2018.

“One hand feeds the other,” said Wood. “The more scholarships available, the more students we enroll. The more students we enroll, the more we positively impact our community. The more growth our businesses realize, the more attractive the landscape becomes for new business development. This is an important day for Mansfield.”

A variety of events will occur during Mansfield’s Giving Day. Everyone near and far is encouraged to break out their red and black gear, shop local, and proudly support Mansfield University and MU students who make our communities so vibrant.

Learn more and support Mansfield University’s Giving Day by visiting givingday.mansfield.edu/.

Gifts can also be made over the phone by calling 888-305-6505 or through mail by check made out to Mansfield University to 31 South Academy St., Mansfield, PA 16933.