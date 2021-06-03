This summer, six of the Endless Mountain Music Festival Symphony Orchestra’s seven concerts will be presented in Steadman Theatre at the Mansfield University campus on Fridays and Saturdays, July 16 and 17, 23 and 24 and 30 and 31. The orchestra is composed of 62 world-class musicians.
“Normally, the three Friday night symphony orchestra concerts would have been in Steadman Theatre in Mansfield and the three Saturday night concerts in the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium in Corning, N.Y.,” said Cindy Long, EMMF executive director.
“Due to a corporate decision by Corning, Inc. no concerts will be held in the CMoG auditorium until Oct. 1. That meant we had to move the Saturday night orchestra concerts. We did ask the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y. if we could hold them there but because of New York State’s current COVID-19 restrictions, they could not accommodate the size of our audiences,” she said.
The Clemens Center will host two chamber concerts that could not be held at their planned locations in Corning: Monday, July 19 with the Mendelssohn Octet featuring the EMMF Strings and Sunday, July 25 chamber concert with Eun-joo Kwak at the piano and Siwoo Kim on violin.
The six symphony orchestra concerts are: July 16 — Movie Night; July 17 — Eight Emerging Hollywood Composers; July 23 — “The Four Seasons” of Tango and a choral tribute to Oscar Hammerstein; July 24 — Works by Navarro, Paganini and Taneyev; July 30 — Performances of Lalo’s acclaimed overture from his three-act opera, Arturo Marquez’s ode to the stars topped off by Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and July 31 — Dvořák’s Symphony No. 5 in F Major, Rossini’s Italian Girl in Algiers Overture, Oscar Navarro’s Rose in Flames and Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in D Minor.
The Endless Mountain Music Festival will end with the seventh symphony orchestra concert at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Wellsboro-Johnston Airport. It’s free. Featured will be pop music from Broadway musicals and films. The concert will end with the 1812 Overture.
In addition to the seven symphony orchestra concerts, there will also be 10 chamber concerts Sundays through Thursdays. Two of the 10 chamber concerts are free.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.endlessmountain.net or call 570-787-7800. All 2020 pre-purchased season passes will be honored.