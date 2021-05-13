The public is invited to join a Police-Community Forum at Mansfield University.
Set for Thursday, May 27 from 7-9 p.m. in Room 104, Allen Hall, Mansfield University Campus, the forum is sponsored by the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute. Masks are required for in-person attendance.
Police methods have recently been under scrutiny and the relationship between the public and police has been impacted. Calls for police reform and defunding the police have filled the headlines.
The problems facing policing will only be resolved if the police and public work together. This forum provides an opportunity for the public and police to begin a dialogue towards improving their relationship. Those attending can share concerns, ideas and recommendations for improving the relationship between the police and the people they serve.
The following community representatives and police officers will participate in the discussion:
Panelists
- Scott Henry - Mansfield University chief of police and director of the Mansfield University Police Academy
- Erick Coolidge - Tioga County commissioner and member of the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Advisory Commission
- Dan Selekman - Lieutenant (retired), Wilmington, Del. Police Department and community policing expert
- Jim Bodine - Chief of Wellsboro Police Department
- Will Schlosser – Council member of Mansfield Borough council
- Mel Chambliss – Chief diversity oOfficer at Alfred State College (N.Y.) Police Academy
Moderators
- Kim Shelton - TRIO director at Mansfield University
- Nichole Book – Chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Council at Mansfield University