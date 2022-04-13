Mansfield University will host the 12th annual Showcase of Student Scholarship on Wednesday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Alumni Hall.
The annual event highlights outstanding examples of student work from a variety of academic programs across campus.
The purpose of the Showcase of Student Scholarship is to foster a life of intellectual curiosity in the campus community by providing a forum for students to share ideas, demonstrate skills, and suggest new avenues for project-based learning.
The Showcase will feature poster displays, art and media exhibits, poetry readings, individual and group research presentations, and musical performances. The works are intended not only to be viewed or heard, but also to generate ideas, spark discussion, and build connections across disciplines and throughout the community.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information on the Showcase of Student Scholarship, visit lib.mansfield.edu/studentshowcase.