Due to the increasing transmission of the Delta variant in the region and the state, Mansfield University is instituting an updated indoor masking mandate for campus effective Saturday, Aug. 14.
All faculty, staff, students, and visitors are required to wear a face mask covering the wearer's nose and mouth when in any indoor space on campus, including classrooms, meeting rooms, and other common areas, with the following exceptions:
- When eating or drinking, as long as individuals comply with any other posted restrictions.
- When in one's assigned residence hall room without any guests.
- When alone in an office, private study area, or other space.
- When alone in a motor vehicle or utility vehicle used for University business.
- When operating a vehicle or equipment where the mask may create a safety hazard by obscuring vision or from entanglement.
- When asked to remove the face mask by a school or law enforcement official to verify identity.
- When a public safety worker is actively engaged in a public safety role in situations where wearing a face mask would seriously interfere with the performance of their job duties.
- When a face mask cannot be worn while playing a musical instrument, provided the activity is carried out in accordance with the University Health and Safety Plan.
- As otherwise approved by the Mansfield University's Environmental Health and Safety Director.
When an accommodation is necessary as indicated by a medical or similar subject matter expert and granted by the Office of Services for Students with Disabilities.
Face masks are not required while outdoors, but are recommended when in a large group and unable to social distance.
"Our intention is to limit the transmission of the virus on our campus and preserve our ability to offer an in-person teaching and learning experience this semester" said Jim Welch, Mansfield University director of environmental health and safety. "Working together and following health and safety protocols from the CDC and the PA Department of Health, we can keep both our campus and greater community safe and healthy to complete this semester in-person as planned."
The guidance and its directives shall remain in effect until further notice. The university may adjust its Health and Safety Plan and the indoor masking mandate in response to changing conditions on campus and/or in the surrounding community.
Mansfield University will return to a primarily face-to-face environment for the fall semester. While health and wellness protocols will remain in place as described in the Health and Safety Plan, MU's course offerings and residential experience will more closely reflect its traditional on-campus environment.
The complete University Health & Safety Plan is available at mansfield.edu/health.